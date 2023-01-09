An AIM Roads plow truck tends to Pleasant Valley Road Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Sanding crews battle slick Vernon roads

Rain followed by overnight freeze ices up area streets

City of Vernon crews have been out for several hours Monday morning, Jan. 9, addressing slick road conditions that were caused by overnight rain and early morning freezing temperatures.

A full fleet of operators are out across the city, sanding, salting and de-icing priority routes.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians traveling around the community are reminded to take your time, approach intersections with caution, and be aware of other travelers around you. The conditions of roads and sidewalks could continue to fluctuate as weather conditions continue to change.

In addition to addressing winter road conditions, city crews have also been repairing potholes throughout the community that are being caused by freeze-thaw cycles.

To help crews locate problem areas, residents can report potholes to Operation Services through the city’s website, vernon.ca. Please remember to provide an approximate address with cross-street for reference.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Okanagan athletes puts smile on (chunk of) ice

READ MORE: Shuswap, North Okanagan athletes take their cheers to World Cup championships

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TransportationVernonWinter

Previous story
Power outage causes Baldy Mountain to close
Next story
Canada officially buying F-35 fighter jet for $19B to replace CF-18s

Just Posted

Alumni, current clients and staff of Discovery House gather for a photo outside at the 2022 Shed the Light on Addiction light-up. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton’s Discovery House raises $134k to fund addiction recovery beds

Wade Cudmore seen here with his mom Kathy Richardson, will stand trial in Kelowna for the murders of the Fryer brothers found dead in Naramata in May 2021. Cudmore’s mom was found murdered in her home in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case. (Facebook)
Penticton double murder trial by jury could take half a year

(Jamie Davis/Twitter)
Highway Thru Hell star Jamie Davis in crash on Yellowhead Hwy

Flat Stanley visits one of the most popular Penticton tourist attractions, the Channel, where in summer people can take a 1.7 km leisurely float from Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake. Grade 2 students from Surrey, B.C. asked that Stanley visit some of Penticton’s famous sites to learn about the community. (Contributed)
PHOTOS: Penticton residents weigh in on where Flat Stanley should go next