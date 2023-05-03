High water levels at the Shuttleworth Creek Bridge in Okanagan Falls on Wednesday, May 3. (Warren Smith - Western News)

High water levels at the Shuttleworth Creek Bridge in Okanagan Falls on Wednesday, May 3. (Warren Smith - Western News)

Sandbags available at sites in Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

Risk of flooding present as snow in mountains continues to melt

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has sandbag centres in place across the region.

Those who require sand and sandbags are asked to visit a centre in their communities. In addition, the regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre website at emergency.rdos.bc.ca shows current sandbag locations.

READ ALSO: Summerland snowpack significantly higher than normal

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen urges flood preparations

Because of the risk of flooding, residents and visitors are reminded to stay clear of high flow rivers and creeks. High flows, including potential flooding is possible. If you see flooding, contact the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456, or in case of an emergency, call 911.

Over the past winter, the snow levels from Summerland’s two measurement sites, west of the community, have been significantly higher than normal. In addition, while much of British Columbia has had below average snowpack levels, the Okanagan has been higher than usual.

If temperatures warm suddenly, there is a risk of flooding from the rapidly melting snow.

The regional district has been preparing for possible flooding over the winter and spring, and has been urging those who live in potential flood areas to take precautions.

These are the sandbag locations at present:

Electoral Area B: Kobau Park, Cawston

Electoral Area D: Keogan Park, Okanagan Falls; Willow Street, Okanagan Falls; Keremeos Irrigation Pump Station

1st Street and Highway 3A, Keremeos.

Electoral Area G: Corner of 1st Street and Main Street, Olalla

Electoral Area H: Tulameen Fire Hall, Tulmeen; Coalmont Fire Hall, Coalmont; Hayes Creek Fire Hall; Erris Fire Hall

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flood watch

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Planning starts on fundraising for Summerland pier
Next story
Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise

Just Posted

Flooding from Hayes Creek. A high streamflow advisory - not yet a flood watch or flood warning - has been issued for the Ashnola area including the Similkameen Valley. (Tulameen Fire Department Facebook)
High water levels but no flood warning yet for Similkameen Valley

Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrated her 100th birthday at the Concorde Retirement Community on Wednesday, May 3. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
‘I’m so fortunate’: Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrates 100th birthday

FILE - Britain’s King Charles III smiles during a boat trip, in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. Britain’s royal family turns the page on a new chapter with the coronation of King Charles III. Charles ascended the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year. But the coronation Saturday is a religious ceremony that provides a more formal confirmation of his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool, File)
EDITORIAL: Coronation could open discussion about the monarchy

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team helped to rescue a horse that had fallen in Oliver's canal just days after training for livestock rescue. (ALERT Facebook)
VIDEO: 2 days after training, ALERT helps with rescue of horse in Oliver canal