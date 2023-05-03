Sandbags available at sites in Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

Risk of flooding present as snow in mountains continues to melt

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has sandbag centres in place across the region.

Those who require sand and sandbags are asked to visit a centre in their communities. In addition, the regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre website at emergency.rdos.bc.ca shows current sandbag locations.

READ ALSO: Summerland snowpack significantly higher than normal

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen urges flood preparations

Because of the risk of flooding, residents and visitors are reminded to stay clear of high flow rivers and creeks. High flows, including potential flooding is possible. If you see flooding, contact the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456, or in case of an emergency, call 911.

Over the past winter, the snow levels from Summerland’s two measurement sites, west of the community, have been significantly higher than normal. In addition, while much of British Columbia has had below average snowpack levels, the Okanagan has been higher than usual.

If temperatures warm suddenly, there is a risk of flooding from the rapidly melting snow.

The regional district has been preparing for possible flooding over the winter and spring, and has been urging those who live in potential flood areas to take precautions.

These are the sandbag locations at present:

Electoral Area B: Kobau Park, Cawston

Electoral Area D: Keogan Park, Okanagan Falls; Willow Street, Okanagan Falls; Keremeos Irrigation Pump Station

1st Street and Highway 3A, Keremeos.

Electoral Area G: Corner of 1st Street and Main Street, Olalla

Electoral Area H: Tulameen Fire Hall, Tulmeen; Coalmont Fire Hall, Coalmont; Hayes Creek Fire Hall; Erris Fire Hall

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flood watch