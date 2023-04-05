(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened following RV fire near Kelowna airport

Incident started around 9:30 on Wednesday morning

Update 10:45 a.m.

Highway 97 has reopened following an RV fire.

The fire closed all lanes of the highway at Airport Road for a short period of time while crews battled the blaze.

Original 10 a.m.

An RV erupted in flames near Kelowna International Airport on the morning of April 5, closing Highway 97 in both directions at Airport Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9:30a.m. Wednesday morning, responded to what was a ‘fully-involved’ fire. Black smoke could be seen heading northbound out of Kelowna.

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The RV was said to be approximately 22 feet long. No one was thought to be in the vehicle at the time of the blaze, though one person was assessed in an ambulance.

READ MORE: Multiple Kelowna RCMP descend on repeat offender’s house in Rutland

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of Kelownafire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
City to remediate Salmon Arm encampment site, have it ready for soccer season
Next story
Possible rain to start but then spring-like temperatures for Easter long weekend

Just Posted

A trailer was burnt down after a brush fire off the KVR Trail near the Penticton Airport. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
PHOTOS: Fire near Penticton Airport started as a controlled burn

A sunny day at Knox Mountain in Kelowna, meteorologists say weather in the Okanagan is expected to stay mild before things warm up in the spring. (File photo)
Possible rain to start but then spring-like temperatures for Easter long weekend

Parkway Elementary will be one of four schools in Okanagan Skaha district to be getting new child care spaces from the provincial government. (Google)
Four South Okanagan schools getting new child care spaces

Kinney Avenue between Skaha Lake Rd. and South Main St. in Penticton is being closed to vehicle traffic. (Photo- Google Street View)
Penticton’s Point Intersection gets green light even though it’s $3M over budget