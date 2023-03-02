The Russian and Ukrainian Deli is Kelowna has been vandalized. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Russian and Ukrainian Deli is Kelowna has been vandalized. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Russian and Ukrainian Deli in Kelowna vandalized

The store is temporarily closed

The Russian and Ukrainian Deli in Kelowna is temporarily closed following vandalism.

The store owners found the vandalism when they arrived to work on Monday, Feb. 27. It was a Ukrainian flag spray painted over top of the Russian part of the sign.

A post was made on Tuesday in the Kelowna Alert Facebook group.

The store originally opened back in 2015.

Capital News has reached out to the owners of the store.

