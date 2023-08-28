Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)

UPDATE: Rock slide still blocks Highway 97 north of Summerland

Next update is at 7 p.m.

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

Highway 97 north of Summerland remains closed due to a landslide at North Beach Road Monday afternoon.

The next update is at 7 p.m.

A power outage in the area is impacting about 85 customers, said BC Hydro.

Huge boulders came crashing down, bringing with it power lines onto the highway around 2:20 p.m.

ORIGINAL

An assessment is in progress following of a landslide at North Beach Road north of Summerland.

The incident was reported by DriveBC on Monday, Aug. 28 around 2:20 p.m. Highways crews have arrived and are waiting for a geotechnical assessment.

According to the report, all lanes of the highway are blocked in both directions.

While the roadblock affects 0.3 kilometres, the detours in effect are considerably longer. DriveBC lists Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3 and Highway 33 for detours.

The next update is expected around 5 p.m.

