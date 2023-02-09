The traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way on Thursday, Feb. 2. (The News file)

The traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way on Thursday, Feb. 2. (The News file)

Road rage incident in Maple Ridge leads to man riding on outside of moving dump truck

The event occurred on Lougheed Highway on Feb. 2

A video is currently circulating online showing dash cam footage of a man standing on the running boards of a dump truck as it is driving down the highway.

This incident, which occurred in Maple Ridge on the morning of Feb. 2, is being reported by some witnesses as the result of road rage, as the driver of a minivan allegedly mounted the outside of the truck after being cut off by the dump truck.

The dump truck is then seen running a red light at the intersection of Highway 7 and Kanaka Way.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner said that the Ridge Meadows RCMP is still trying to unearth all of the details surrounding this incident.

“Police are investigating a dangerous driving incident involving a dump truck and a minivan,” said Klaussner. “This investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information or additional footage of the area at approximately 10:38 a.m. on Feb. 2 can contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridgeroad rageTraffic

Previous story
Surrey’s $312M Legion Veterans Village first of its kind in Canada

Just Posted

Nathan Chasing Horse listens to Chief Deputy Clark County District Attorney William Rowles speaking in court in North Las Vegas, Nev., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Bail has been set at $300,000 for the former “Dances With Wolves” actor charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls. (AP Photo/Ty O’Neil)
Bail set for ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor as police in Canada apply for more charges

In much of British Columbia, the snow measurements as of Feb. 1 are significantly below normal. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
February snow measurements below normal for much of B.C.

Okanagan Skaha School District is allocating a one-time fund of $600,000 to refund student activity fees, help with breakfast programs and further support individual students. (File photo)
Help identify the Okanagan-Skaha School District’s 4 core values

Village of Keremeos offices. (Brennan Phillips Keremeos Review)
Keremeos council to get audio-visual equipment