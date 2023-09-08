A property on Greyback Mountain Road near Penticton is the proposed site of an organics treatment and processing facility. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will hold a public hearing on the rezoning of this property. (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen map)

A property on Greyback Mountain Road near Penticton is the proposed site of an organics treatment and processing facility. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will hold a public hearing on the rezoning of this property. (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen map)

Rezoning of Naramata organics facility set for public hearing

Proposal is for 1313 Greyback Mountain Rd., near Campbell Mountain Landfill

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has given the first two readings to a zoning bylaw amendment to allow for an organics treatment and processing facility in Naramata.

The location of the proposed facility is 1313 Greyback Mountain Road, in Electoral Area E (Naramata).

The amendment changes the zoning from Resource Area to Resource Area Site Specific. The change, if adopted, would permit a composting operation as a principal use and public maintenance and works yard as an accessory use.

READ ALSO: Land purchase considered for organics facility in South Okanagan

The property is 31.8 hectares in area and is adjacent to the City of Penticton, with the Campbell Mountain Landfill to the west and undeveloped lands to the east and south.

In a report to the regional district board, Shannon Duong, a planner with the district, said an application was made to the Agricultural Land Commission in 2020, requesting the exclusion of non-farm use of the property to construct an organics composting facility. The land commission refused the application.

In early August 2023, a public information meeting was held on the proposed zoning change and on Aug. 14, the Electoral Area E Advisory Planning Commission recommended to the regional district board that the development application be approved.

If the composting operation goes ahead, it would serve Penticton, Keremeos and Electoral Areas B, D, E, F, G and I. Construction would proceed in two phases.

Duong said the nearby Campbell Mountain Landfill is facing space constraints at present and there are limited opportunities to use closed space for future organics collection.

A public hearing on this land use proposal will be held, following the requirements of the Local Government Act.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
<Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional DistrictPentictonSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP seek public’s help in finding missing pregnant Lake Country woman
Next story
Indigenous-led overdose prevention site the 1st of its kind in B.C.

Just Posted

The nominees for the 36th Annual Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards have been announced. (Submitted)
Penticton Chamber announces nominees for 2023 Business Excellence awards

A property on Greyback Mountain Road near Penticton is the proposed site of an organics treatment and processing facility. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will hold a public hearing on the rezoning of this property. (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen map)
Rezoning of Naramata organics facility set for public hearing

Okanagan Crush Pad GM Craig Pingle paraglided to work as a unique commute around the rock slide closure of Highway 97. (Okanagan Crush Pad Facebook)
Summerland winery GM paraglides to work

It was a moving pink carnation ceremony honouring survivors and those who have died from breast cancer at the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival in 2022. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Dinner and dance for breast cancer awareness ahead of Penticton’s Dragonboat Festival