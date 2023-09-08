Rezoning of Naramata organics facility set for public hearing

A property on Greyback Mountain Road near Penticton is the proposed site of an organics treatment and processing facility. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will hold a public hearing on the rezoning of this property. (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen map)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has given the first two readings to a zoning bylaw amendment to allow for an organics treatment and processing facility in Naramata.

The location of the proposed facility is 1313 Greyback Mountain Road, in Electoral Area E (Naramata).

The amendment changes the zoning from Resource Area to Resource Area Site Specific. The change, if adopted, would permit a composting operation as a principal use and public maintenance and works yard as an accessory use.

READ ALSO: Land purchase considered for organics facility in South Okanagan

The property is 31.8 hectares in area and is adjacent to the City of Penticton, with the Campbell Mountain Landfill to the west and undeveloped lands to the east and south.

In a report to the regional district board, Shannon Duong, a planner with the district, said an application was made to the Agricultural Land Commission in 2020, requesting the exclusion of non-farm use of the property to construct an organics composting facility. The land commission refused the application.

In early August 2023, a public information meeting was held on the proposed zoning change and on Aug. 14, the Electoral Area E Advisory Planning Commission recommended to the regional district board that the development application be approved.

If the composting operation goes ahead, it would serve Penticton, Keremeos and Electoral Areas B, D, E, F, G and I. Construction would proceed in two phases.

Duong said the nearby Campbell Mountain Landfill is facing space constraints at present and there are limited opportunities to use closed space for future organics collection.

A public hearing on this land use proposal will be held, following the requirements of the Local Government Act.

To report a typo, email:

newsroom@summerlandreview.com.



newsroom@summerlandreview.com

<Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional DistrictPentictonSummerland