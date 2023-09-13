Revelstoke Primary Care Network engaging with local Indigenous group

The network will look to connect locals with primary care

A Primary Care Network is being developed in Revelstoke to help local individuals and families reach health professionals.

The Revelstoke Primary Care Network and the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice and Interior Health are also partnering with the Indigenous Friendship Society to engage with the local Indigenous population.

“The opportunity to engage in this work and to more fully understand the health care needs of the Indigenous population in Revelstoke is exciting,” said Indigenous Friendship Society Board Member Lisa Moore in a press release. “Through sharing of stories, we can express what is important to the well-being of our families.”

To engage with the Primary Care Network:

1. Fill out a survey: The survey provides important baseline information about the Indigenous population living in Revelstoke. There is a paper copy of the survey available through the Indigenous Friendship Society of Revelstoke or the survey can be accessed online.

2. Participate in a one–on-one conversation: For folks who may wish to share a personal story about their experiences of seeking or receiving care, trained facilitators are available to engage in a confidential conversation. Please contact the Indigenous Friendship Society of Revelstoke to arrange to speak with someone at your convenience. indigenousrevelstoke@gmail.com

3. Participate in a talking circle: During the last week of September, there will be opportunities to participate in a small group setting to offer your thoughts about what is important for you and your family’s well-being.

Primary care includes social workers, physiotherapists, registered nurses, and nurse practitioners, as well as family physicians.

Opportunities to engage with this work will remain open until the end of September.

