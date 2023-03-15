Revelstoke fire chief presented BC Long Service Award

Revelstoke Fire Chief Steven DeRousie has 28 years experience in the industry

Revelstoke Fire Chief Steven DeRousie was presented a BC Long Service Award on Tuesday (Mar. 14).

Mayor Gary Sulz handed the award to DeRousie during the Regular Council Meeting. The award celebrates and commemorates the long-term commitment and loyalty of public service employees.

DeRousie became the fire chief in Revelstoke in Oct. 2020, bringing with him 25 years of experience in department administration and planning, structural firefighting and budget development and management.

“Today, we wish to honour Chief DeRousie for his integrity, dedication, self-sacrifice and commitment to excellence,” said Mayor Sulz in his presentation to DeRousie. “We know we are in great hands under your care.”

Mayor Gary Sulz and Fire Chief Steven DeRousie on Mar. 14. (City of Revelstoke Facebook)

Revelstoke

