Revelstoke Emergency Services Food Drive brings in over 9000 lbs of donated goods

The Revelstoke Community Connections Emergency Services Food Drive celebrated massive success yesterday (Sept. 12), bringing in even more food and donations than last year.

According to Hannah Whitney, Community Food and Outreach Coordinator, the food drive brought in approximately 9,101 lbs of food and $4,650 in cash donations, and they’re still tallying up the numbers.

The streets were packed with cars and sirens as 192 volunteers from all over the community rang doorbells and picked up donations off of steps in every Revelstoke neighbourhood.

Last year, the food drive brought in about 7000 lbs of food and $5000 in donations.

“Each year, 25 per cent of food for the entire year is raised during this important food drive; we can’t do this without our community!” said Revelstoke Community Connections in a press release.

The Food Bank provides for over 600 local households and is seeing residents visit more frequently since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Community Connections, 14 per cent of Food Bank recipients are children, 12 per cent are seniors, and 74 per cent are working-age adults.

“Food insecurity is a harsh reality for many in Revelstoke, and the need is increasing with rising inflation,” added Revelstoke Community Connections in a press release. “Those who struggle financially tend to be more severely affected and for longer periods by economic trends and crises like a pandemic. We see many families and individuals who are working hard, or are unable to work, trying to make ends meet while the cost of living has risen dramatically in recent months.”

Save-On-Foods and Southside Market both take donations at their tills for the food bank year-round.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

