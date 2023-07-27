Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023. (Charly Lopez)

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023. (Charly Lopez)

Revelstoke comedian hosting 2023 Tour de France Femmes

Katie Burrell is a Revelstoke-based comedian and filmmaker

Revelstoke-based comedian and filmmaker Katie Burrell is overseas hosting one the year’s biggest female cycling events: the 2023 Tour de France Femmes.

Burrell is the unofficial host of the eight-day competition which takes riders from Clermont-Ferrand to Pau in France.

@katieburrelltv @Liv Cycling @Le Tour de France high level: how to #tdff #watchthefemmes #morefemmesonbikes #fyp #foryou #tourdefrance #tourdefrancefemmes ♬ original sound – Katie Burrell

The Tour de France Femmes is in its second year of competition and is taking place from July 23 – 30, featuring more than 200 female riders from all over the world. The race is being broadcasted in more than 190 countries.

Lotte Kopecky of Belgium leads the rankings after Stage 4 of the race. Olivia Baril leads Canadian women in the competition, sitting in 43rd.

Follow along with Burrell on Instagram and TikTok.

READ MORE: B.C.’s ‘most comprehensive cougar study to date’ coming to Okanagan

READ MORE: Revelstoke Cricket Club approved to build permanent pitch

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon police concerned by growing trend of 3D printed guns
Next story
VIDEO: Large explosion rocks Lower Mainland shopping centre

Just Posted

Penticton Tigers second baseman Kaden Collins rounds first base at Carmi Field against the Cloverdale Rangers on May 27. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
Division champs Penticton Tigers look to book spot at Western Canadian Championships

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops remains at 2,600 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)
Cooler weather helps wildfire services gain ground on blaze outside Kamloops

Art by the En’owkin Centre’s NAPAT teachers on display at the Penticton Art Gallery in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton’s En’owkin Centre among recipients of $23.4M provincial funding

Representatives from the West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation and the Cops for Kids charity received cheques for funds raised by the South OKanagan RCMP Veterans Association and Penticton RCMP’s Regimental Ball. (Brennan PHillips - Western News)
Penticton RCMP Regimental Ball raises $16K for charity