Renovation of existing pool not feasible, Summerland report says

The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, built in 1976, is now in poor condition. Municipal staff say it is not feasible to renovate the existing building. (Summerland Review file photo)

While some in Summerland are suggesting the aging Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre facility should be renovated, municipal staff say such an effort would not be feasible.

The building was constructed in 1976 and has been expanded twice, in 1988 and in 1996. Renovating this building would have a cost similar to that of building a new facility, the municipality says.

At present, all major building, mechanical electrical and pool systems have exceeded their expected usable life.

“Most of the building envelope is in poor condition with significant air and water leakage and potential for mold,” a statement on the municipality’s Frequently Asked Questions about the pool reads.

In addition, the present facility uses around 86 per cent more energy per unit of floor area than the average swimming pool.

Lori Mullin, director of community services with the municipality, said some of the parts needed for maintenance are no longer being manufactured. Maintenance crews must track down used parts when they are needed.

When the municipality examined options for the facility, an option for building renovation was considered, but ultimately rejected.

The options considered are listed in the municipality’s 2018 Facility Condition Assessment.

“Another scenario could be to upgrade the existing building and add more area to the facility,” the report stated. “It is expected that a renovation to the existing facility with an addition would have a similar cost to a new facility of the same size however it would not be as efficient use of area as a new facility and it would lack the attraction of a new facility.”

The cost involves renovating the building to meet the present needs of the community, which would require a larger facility, said Lori Mullin, director of community services for Summerland.

A proposal is in the works to construct a new facility on Jubilee Road East, in front of the present Summerland Arena and Summerland Curling Club.

This proposal requires borrowing and a referendum will be held on Nov. 4 to determine if there is support for borrowing $50 million for this facility.

