Regional district once again looks into incorporating Okanagan Falls

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is once again considering incorporation of the community of Okanagan Falls. (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen map)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has confirmed its intent to proceed with a study of incorporating the community of Okanagan Falls.

The confirmation of interest, from the Nov. 17 regional district meeting, is part of an ongoing effort to incorporate the community south of Penticton.

At present, Okanagan Falls is an unincorporated community. The 2021 census, shows the community had a population of 2,266.

For more than three decades, Okanagan Falls and the regional district have been considering incorporation. Studies have been conducted since at least 1989. In 2010, the regional district submitted a request for an incorporation study of the community. This project was approved in 2014 and $50,000 was committed to the project.

In October 2018, Area I was severed from Area D in the regional district. This is a step in the preparation for the incorporation of Okanagan Falls.

In December 2020, the regional district submitted a resolution to the Minister of Municipal Affairs, supporting an incorporation study.

A 10-person committee was appointed in 2021.

In October 2022, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs advised the regional district that it needs a confirmation of intent to proceed from the 2022 to 2026 board of directors.

The ministry has provided $80,000 to fund the first phase of the service and boundary configuration study and participated in the meetings. The second phase will also involve a grant from the ministry.

