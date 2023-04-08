The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s offices in Penticton. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen wants feedback on services and facilities

The 2023 Citizen Survey is open until May 5

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is looking for feedback from residents on their services and programs.

The 2023 citizen survey is open to residents from every part of the RDOS from April 6 to May 5.

The survey is focused on how communities are using regional services and facilities and how residents feel about those services.

Survey results will help identify areas for improvement throughout the region. Respondents will also be asked to provide feedback on communication methods and public engagement opportunities.

An online version of the survey is available through the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website at rdosregionalconnections.ca.

Paper copies of the survey are also available upon request. Please call RDOS Communications at 250-492-0237 or email communications@rdos.bc.ca.

