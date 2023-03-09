Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen urges flood preparations

The town of Princeton was affected by flooding during the atmospheric river event in late 2021. (Black Press file photo)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is urging residents and property owners to begin preparing for spring freshet.

The regional district says taking proactive measures now and assessing property and buildings before spring melt begins can help minimize potential flood damage.

In past years, flooding in parts of the regional district has resulted in evacuation orders.

Those living in vulnerable areas or near flood plains within the regional district, and those who have previously experienced spring flooding, are encouraged to take measures now to prepare.

If required, the Regional District will activate sandbag centres in high-risk areas. Sand and sandbag locations will be posted at emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

Emergency preparedness also includes establishing plans to ensure your family and pets’ needs are considered before an unexpected event occurs. Pre-planning will help your family cope with the stress of dealing with an Evacuation Alert of Order.

In British Columbia, property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps on their property to protect their home and property from flooding, while government emergency programs focus on broader flood response measures. Information about food response and the environment can be found online at www2.gov.bc.ca.

At present, there is no risk of flooding or spring melt in the immediate forecast in the regional district. However, conditions can change quickly.

The latest information from the province shows the Okanagan Valley is at 124 per cent of its normal snow pack.

