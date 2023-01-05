Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holds survey on vacation rentals

Survey available online and in paper copies

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is conducting a survey to gather feedback on temporary use permits that authorize the operation of vacation rentals in the region.

Advisory planning commissions within the regional district have requested a review of the regulation and enforcement of temporary use permits.

The RDOS is looking to address concerns and interests in vacation rentals, also referred to as short-term rentals, before making changes.

A survey on vacation rentals includes questions about the rentals and asks respondents to consider regulatory options.

The online survey can be found at rdosregionalconnections.ca/temporary-use-permits. Paper copies will be mailed on request and are available at the regional district office, 101 Martin St., Penticton; Osoyoos Town Hall, 8707 Main St., Osoyoos and Riverside Community Centre, 148 Old Hedley Rd., Princeton.

The survey opens Wednesday, Jan. 11 and runs until Wednesday, Feb. 15.

