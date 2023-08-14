The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is holding a series of drought forums Aug. 15 to 17. (Photo from Unsplash)

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holds drought forums

Events scheduled for Keremeos, Oliver and Princeton

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will host a series of drought forums.

Topics at the forums include drought levels and water restrictions, responding to current conditions and planning for the future.

READ ALSO: Drought conditions intensify in British Columbia

A forum in Keremeos will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Victory Hall, 427 Crowsnest Highway.

In Oliver, a forum is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oliver Recreation Centre, 6359 Park Dr.

In Princeton, a forum will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Riverside Centre, 148 Old Hedley Rd.

Information on water conservation within the regional district can be found online at rdosregionalconnections.ca/water-conservation.

Through 2023, British Columbia has been facing drought conditions. The majority of the Okanagan and Similkameen is at Drought Level 4. Vancouver Island and much of northern British Columbia are in Drought Level 5, the most severe of the province’s drought levels.

B.C. Drought

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holds drought forums