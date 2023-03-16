The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will spend more than $330,000 on new equipment for the Oliver Landfill. (Google Maps)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will spend more than $330,000 on new equipment for the Oliver Landfill. (Google Maps)

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen awards for loader at Oliver Landfill

Price of new machine $330K plus taxes

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will spend more than $330,000 on a new loader for the Oliver Landfill.

The contract for a 2023 John Deere 544G loader was awarded to Brandt Tractor Ltd. for $443,493 plus tax.

READ ALSO: Oliver Landfill to acquire used compactor

READ ALSO: Contract awarded for composting facility at Oliver Landfill

The regional district received four bids for new and used loaders. The loader had the second-lowest base cost of the bids received. The lowest base cost was for a used 2017 Case 621G. However, that unit had a higher annual life cycle cost, Andrew Reeder, manager of solid waste said in a report to the regional district board.

In addition to the base cost, the price of the loader will include attachments including forks and a compost bucket, a five-year extended warranty package and a three-year service package.

The regional district’s 2023 budget for equipment purchases is $1.2 million.

The regional district was awarded the contract for the operation of the Oliver Landfill in 2021. The contract begins on June. 30, 2023. By operating the landfill in-house, the regional district estimates operational savings of $140,000 to $150,000 a year.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Father-to-be and ‘snow angel’: Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
Next story
Penticton’s bike lane is back in the budget

Just Posted

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will review its emergency management plan. The awarding of a contract for this plan has since come under scrutiny. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen examining emergency plan contract

Penticton law courts. (File photo)
‘Public needs a break,’ Judge says of prolific Penticton offender

(City of Penticton Facebook)
Penticton’s bike lane is back in the budget

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett will be in Penticton on Friday to make a funding announcement. (File photo)
Federal minister of addictions making funding announcement in Penticton

Pop-up banner image