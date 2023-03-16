Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen awards for loader at Oliver Landfill

Price of new machine $330K plus taxes

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will spend more than $330,000 on a new loader for the Oliver Landfill.

The contract for a 2023 John Deere 544G loader was awarded to Brandt Tractor Ltd. for $443,493 plus tax.

The regional district received four bids for new and used loaders. The loader had the second-lowest base cost of the bids received. The lowest base cost was for a used 2017 Case 621G. However, that unit had a higher annual life cycle cost, Andrew Reeder, manager of solid waste said in a report to the regional district board.

In addition to the base cost, the price of the loader will include attachments including forks and a compost bucket, a five-year extended warranty package and a three-year service package.

The regional district’s 2023 budget for equipment purchases is $1.2 million.

The regional district was awarded the contract for the operation of the Oliver Landfill in 2021. The contract begins on June. 30, 2023. By operating the landfill in-house, the regional district estimates operational savings of $140,000 to $150,000 a year.

news@summerlandreview.com

