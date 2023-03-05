Online platform typing (Pixabay.com)

Online platform typing (Pixabay.com)

Regional District of Central Okanagan warning of online scams for Fraud Awareness Month

Report fraud and scams by calling the non-emergency line for your local RCMP

March is Fraud Awareness Month in Canada.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Roy Morgan has offered up some advice on crime prevention.

Common types of fraud and scams often appear in the form of emails or through social media.

Morgan says some top online scams include romance scams, phishing emails, job scams, impersonation scams, buy and sell fraud, and tech repair scams.

Fraud is a common occurrence and Morgan says one doesn’t need to be embarrassed or feel foolish, but should report the incident to raise awareness.

If you fall victim to fraud call your local RCMP’s non-emergency number or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

READ MORE: Echoes of ‘save our trees’ from youth-led protest heard across downtown Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCrimefraud preventionKelownaLake Country

Previous story
Langley cannabis firm issues retraction after cocaine firestorm
Next story
TikTok to remain sponsor at Broadbent Institute conference despite security concerns

Just Posted

Downtown Penticton’s Time Winery is temporarily closed while they create Orolo - a new restaurant with a focus on local foods and dry-aged steaks as well as a new tasting room next door. (Submitted)
Almost time for the big reveal at Time Winery in Penticton

The Indigenous Village at the 2022 Ha Ha Ha KidzFest at Gyro Park in Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News file photo)
Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest in Penticton celebrates imagination in motion

The 2022 female U18 prep division champions. (submitted)
Hundreds of hockey players and coaches here in Penticton

Penticton city council will be introduced to a community safety action plan to improve the crime and social disorder. (Western file photo)
Public safety action plan coming to Penticton city council