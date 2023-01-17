Regional District latest victim of catalytic converter thefts in Penticton

In July 2021, Good Samaritans stopped thieves from stealing a catalytic converter in broad daylight at Sun-Oka beach in Summerland. This picture shows that the damage was already done. (File photo)

Catalytic converters have been stolen from four Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) vehicles.

It’s believed the thefts took place at the RDOS Parks & Facilities offices near the Campbell Mountain landfill in Penticton sometime between Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 a.m.

The culprit(s) cut through a fence to gain access to the site, said RDOS in a media release. The incident has been reported to the RCMP and the RDOS is working with the ICBC to arrange repairs however, it is expected to take several weeks for the vehicles to be operational.

The vehicles belonged to the RDOS’ parks service. As a result, services including snow removal in parking lots and along pathways and pedestrian corridors, may be impacted in the communities of West Bench, Naramata, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls and other areas.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that controls and reduces pollutants in exhaust emissions. According to ICBC, theft of catalytic converters has risen due to a significant increase in the price of precious metals contained within these devices.

The RDOS has increased security measures, including additional lighting and video surveillance, as well as active patrols. Anyone with information or who witnesses acts of theft is asked to contact the RCMP.

