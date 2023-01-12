Regional District draft budget eyeing $40 to $60 tax increase for Similkameen areas

Residents in rural Keremeos, Cawston and the Village of Keremeos can expect to see increases in 2023

The initial draft budget for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is out and it includes the increases to taxes for residents in the Similkameen.

Residents in Cawston — Electoral Area B — can expect to see an average tax increase of $40.22 in 2023, residents in Rural Keremeos — Area G — can expect an average increase of $46.17 and residents of the Village of Keremeos can expect an increase of $57.33.

The increase for residents who live within Keremeos’ boundaries is independent of any tax changes the Village makes as part of its 2023 budget.

The Regional District works backwards from its budget for the year to determine what the tax rate needs to be to pay for their programs and projects.

For residents in the three regions, the increases are largely driven by higher costs for fire protection in 2023 and for recreation improvements.

The Cawston area is also looking at an additional $22,000 in their community parks budget for 2023.

Two information sessions will be held ahead of the budget returning to the RDOS board for approval, one on Jan. 17 from 3-4 p.m. at the Similkameen Recreation Centre in Keremeos, and 6-7 p.m. at the Hedley Community Hall.

