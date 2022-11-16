Harsha Paladugu was last seen after attending Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

Harsha Paladugu was last seen after attending Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

RCMP still searching for man who went missing after Shambhala

Harsha Paladugu has not been seen since July

RCMP say they have no new information to share on the disappearance of a man who went missing in Salmo shortly after Shambhala Music Festival.

Harsha Paladugu was last seen July 27 after he attended the annual electronic music event. He had been reported to be sitting by Highways 3 and 6, which intersect in Salmo. A man matching his description had also been seen running through yards that evening.

A four-day search for Paladugu was conducted by RCMP and regional search and rescue teams. His personal belongings were found, but there was no evidence of where Paladugu had gone.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau told the Nelson Star on Wednesday that the case is still open even though the search was discontinued.

“Unfortunately there is no new information to disclose to the public, but rest assured we continue to work on this matter, follow up on tips, and investigators have remained in contact with friends and family throughout the process.”

Paladugu is 200 pounds and five-foot-10. To provide information on his possible location, contact Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found safe and well
Next story
A year after record-breaking storm nearly took his house, B.C. man shares costly journey

Just Posted

Aggressive dog bylaws will have more teeth than before among other new animal welfare protections in Penticton. (Black Press file photo)
Six pets and backyard chickens; Penticton rolls out new animal control bylaw

Former B.C. health-care workers have taken the province to court over vaccine mandates. (File photo)
Interior Health top doc says mask mandate not needed – yet

Aydar Suniev and Luca Di Pasquo celebrate after the Penticton Vees’ 4-0 victory against the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night, Nov. 4. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees gear up for biggest test yet as Highway 97 rivalry renews at SOEC

Steve Dahnert, 60, was riding his motorbike along Highway 33 in 2020 when an SUV travelling in the opposite direction crossed the double-solid lines and collided with him. (Contributed)
Teen driver fined $2,000 for crash that killed well-loved Penticton college instructor