(Western News file photo)

(Western News file photo)

RCMP locate stolen vehicle with firearm inside at Kaleden neighbourhood

Two men managed to abandon the vehicle in a driveway and fled on foot

Two men are still at large after a modified single-shot .22 calibre pistol was found concealed in a stolen vehicle abandoned in Kaleden Aug. 30.

Around 8:30 a.m., on Aug. 30, police were called to a suspicious vehicle parked with its lights on at the end of Partington Road in Kaleden.

When an officer arrived they found a 1990 Mazda Miata with two men sleeping inside. The officer confirmed that the Miata was stolen from Penticton on Aug. 28.

The two suspects sleeping inside the vehicle woke up while the officer was waiting for backup. They drove further up Partington Road and managed to flee the scene on foot after abandoning the vehicle in a driveway.

Police Dog Services were called in and searched the surrounding areas of Partington Road and White Lake Road, in an effort to locate the two men.

The suspects remain at large, police said.

RCMP returned to search the car and found a concealed pistol underneath the driver’s seat.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP seize large stamp collection from ‘suspicious’ vehicle

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

PentictonRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon’s ESS reception centre closing as number of evacuees dwindles
Next story
Talking circle, film mark Overdose Awareness Day in North Okanagan

Just Posted

(Western News file photo)
RCMP locate stolen vehicle with firearm inside at Kaleden neighbourhood

An emotional Gord Portman with his mom Pam at the unveiling of a memorial bench on Marina Way in Penticton that honours lives lost to the overdose crisis. (Monique Tamming Western News)
PHOTOS: Penticton bench unveiled to honour those lost to toxic drug crisis

Bylaw asking people to move on after sleeping under the awning at the Pandosy Street Interior Health building on March 6. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
253 overdose deaths in first 7 months of 2023: Interior Health

Calvin Barr from the Okanagan’s Luxury Lake Tours has launched a new water taxi service from Peachland to Summerland, as Highway 97 remains closed due to a rockslide. (Submitted/Luxury Lake Tours)
Okanagan Lake water taxi arrives as rockslide keeps Highway 97 closed