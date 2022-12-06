RCMP investigate suspicious incident at Penticton pool

Police were called to the pool in October but have yet to ID the person of interest

A suspicious incident at the Penticton Community Centre swimming pool back in October is being investigated by police and officers are looking to the community to help identify a person believed to be involved.

In October, Penticton RCMP were called to the pool to investigate a person of interest seen on CCTV. The incident is being investigated for what police call a suspicious occurrence and they are currently looking to speak with those believed to be involved.

“Despite significant efforts using multiple different police services and agencies, investigators have not yet been able to identify one of the people involved,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer. “We always aim to conduct a fulsome investigation and hope the community may be able to help us now.”

RCMP did not elaborate on the nature of the incident or what it involved.

The person of interest is described as:

– 35-40 years old

– Caucasian male

– Athletic build of average height

– Some facial hair or stubble

If you know who this is, or you are the person in this photograph, you are asked to please come forward.

If you have information regarding the identity of the person in the photo, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2022-17057. To remain completely anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave your tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

