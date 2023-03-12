King Charles III leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth

King Charles III leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth

RCMP gifts musical ride horse to King Charles ahead of upcoming coronation

Noble is a seven-year-old black mare

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May.

The RCMP says the King will be presented with the horse, which is also being given in recognition of the federal service’s 150th anniversary, at a ceremony.

It says the King personally requested a horse from the musical ride to eventually be his new charger when his current steed, George, retires.

The musical ride is a troop of police horse riders who perform intricate formations and drills set to music.

The Royal Family says Noble is a seven-year-old black mare, settling into life at the royal mews in Windsor after the King met her for the first time earlier this week.

The King has been the RCMP’s honorary commissioner since 2012, and visited the musical ride in May on a tour of Canada alongside Queen Consort, Camilla, during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPRoyal family

Previous story
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Next story
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is

Just Posted

Okanagan Hockey Academy’s David Hoy scored his team’s first goal on Saturday, March 11, against the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U17 in Penticton. The OHA secured a 4-1 victory to open its CSSHL Championships in 2023. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
PHOTOS: Okanagan Hockey Academy, Kelowna battle at CSSHL Championships in Penticton

Skiers from across the Interior competed in the Sporting Life OK NGSL Zone Finals on March 4 and 5, at the Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton. (Photo- Greg Jaron)
More than 140 athletes from across B.C.’s Interior ski for gold at Apex Mountain

The Penticton Vees defeated the Langley Rivermen 9-2 on Friday, March 10, during Feed the Valley Night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees use 9-2 win against Langley Rivermen to stay undefeated on home ice

Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Fire breaks out in North Okanagan home