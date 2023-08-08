Nevada Alan Book was reported missing Aug. 6. (RCMP handout)

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating missing Cawston man

Nevada Alan Book, 29, was reported missing on Aug. 6

Keremeos RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old man who was last seen on Aug. 6.

Nevada Alan Book was reported missing on that date and social media reports from his mother state he was involved in a car accident near Barcelo and Mannery Road in Cawston.

Book was not found at the scene but his vehicle was, she said.

Police describe him as:

• Caucasian

• Slender build

• Brown eyes

• Brown hair

• 29 years old

• 180 cm

• 59 kg

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Book is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

