A webcam shot of Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada)

Rain and cooler temperatures slow fires in National Parks near Revelstoke

Four lightning-caused fires are being monitored in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks

Rain and cooler weather in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks have helped slow the activity of several fires burning near Revelstoke.

According to Parks Canada, both parks have seen a moderate amount of rain over the past week and cooler temperatures overnight, causing the fires that their team is monitoring in the backcountry to show little activity.

The Uto Wildfire which was sparked by lightning nearly two months ago in Glacier National Park has burned 1931 hectares of land in the Beaver and Copperstain valleys, south of Highway 1. The Uto fire and the three other lightning-caused fires in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks pose no risk to the public according to Parks Canada.

All fire bans and smoking bans have been lifted in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks, and the Beaver Valley closure was reduced to allow public access to Beaver Valley trailhead to Grizzly Creek.

Parks Canada added that Fire Danger in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks is currently low. 

Report any new wildfires or suspicious smoke to Parks Canada Emergency Dispatch at (877)852-3100.

