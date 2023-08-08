A helicopter actioning the Rice Road wildfire stops to refuel at the Princeton airport, Monday, August 7. Photo Andrea DeMeer

A helicopter actioning the Rice Road wildfire stops to refuel at the Princeton airport, Monday, August 7. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Rain aids efforts to contain Rice Road fire near Coalmont

Twenty-nine personnel on scene Tuesday

The Rice Road fire near Coalmont remains out of control, however there was no notable fire growth Monday, August 7.

According to BC Wildfire media spokesperson Taylor Wallace crews were aided by rain and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening.

The fire is still measured at 16 hectares, and 29 personnel are on scene again, Tuesday, August 8, assisted by two helicopters.

The blaze was discovered Sunday evening, August 6, and according to RCMP it was sparked by an ATV.

Overnight Sunday 1,000 people were evacuated from a music festival in the area, on private property, under an order from the Tulameen Fire Department.

There are no other evacuation alerts or orders at this time.

Read More: Princeton’s iconic brown bridge is nearing the end of its life

Read More: B.C.’s low-income renters thought they’d get free AC units, but face hurdles

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Princeton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No jail for getaway driver who broke Summerland store clerk’s leg
Next story
Ryan Reynolds named to Order of B.C.

Just Posted

The Penticton pool will be closed from Aug. 12 to Oct 2, for infrastructure upgrades. (File photo)
Upgrades worth $600k to close Penticton pool for close to 2 months

A retardant line stretched out across the ground near Osoyoos. Controlled burns have been completed on multiple flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire by the BC Wildfire Service. (BCWS)
Telus service down again around Eagle Bluff Wildfire area in Osoyoos

A Penticton man pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle into a Summerland Nesters store clerk in the summer of 2021. (Google)
No jail for getaway driver who broke Summerland store clerk’s leg

Inside the newly opened century old Stern Saloon at Crêperie Ooolala beside Okanagan Lake in Penticton. It was a dream come true for the creperie owner to be able to expand the eatery into such a cool heritage space. (Crêperie Ooolala)
Penticton crêperie can transport you to France and back in time