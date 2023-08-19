Races rescheduled at Penticton Speedway amid wildfires

The track has put a halt on its Saturday event, thousands remain displaced across the Okanagan

With a slew of wildfires continuing to rip through the Okanagan, races at the Penticton Speedway this weekend have been rescheduled.

The speedway, in conjunction with Avion Motorsport, announced Saturday, Aug. 19, that the RS1 Cup Race will not proceed.

“Our hearts go out to the communities and individuals affected by the forest fires,” a statement reads. “In light of the current situation, we believe it is the right decision to reschedule the Avion RS1 Cup Race.”

The race was set for Saturday night.

It has been tentatively rescheduled for Oct. 7, the speedway has announced.

There are a total of 270 properties on evacuation order in the South Okanagan and Similkameen, as well as thousands currently displaced in the Central Okanagan amid this week’s fires.

READ MORE: Some evacuation orders lifted as Crater Creek wildfire passes 37,000 hectares

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

auto racingNewsPenticton