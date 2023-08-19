The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos saw growth overnight and is now an estimated 37,000 hectares in size. The Penticton Speedway has cancelled its weekend events amid the active fires across the region. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos saw growth overnight and is now an estimated 37,000 hectares in size. The Penticton Speedway has cancelled its weekend events amid the active fires across the region. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Races rescheduled at Penticton Speedway amid wildfires

The track has put a halt on its Saturday event, thousands remain displaced across the Okanagan

With a slew of wildfires continuing to rip through the Okanagan, races at the Penticton Speedway this weekend have been rescheduled.

The speedway, in conjunction with Avion Motorsport, announced Saturday, Aug. 19, that the RS1 Cup Race will not proceed.

“Our hearts go out to the communities and individuals affected by the forest fires,” a statement reads. “In light of the current situation, we believe it is the right decision to reschedule the Avion RS1 Cup Race.”

The race was set for Saturday night.

It has been tentatively rescheduled for Oct. 7, the speedway has announced.

There are a total of 270 properties on evacuation order in the South Okanagan and Similkameen, as well as thousands currently displaced in the Central Okanagan amid this week’s fires.

READ MORE: Some evacuation orders lifted as Crater Creek wildfire passes 37,000 hectares

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

auto racingNewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation order issued for Sorrento/Skimikin areas in the Shuswap

Just Posted

A couple watching their neighbourhood burn after being evacuated from West Kelowna on Aug. 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Cities on fire: 24 hours in Central Okanagan’s state of emergency

The BC SPCA is offering support to pet owners who are dealing with the threat of wildfires. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA taking in pets of wildfire evacuees, deploying more staff in Thompson-Okanagan

Blue Rodeo and frontman Jim Cuddy close out the first and only day this year’s Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Wildfires force cancellation of Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Fire crew from Surrey Fire left the Lower Mainland Friday (Aug. 19) for West Kelowna. (@surreyfirefighters/ Instagram)
Fire crews from Surrey, Delta and White Rock sent to West Kelowna