Provincial head of anti-racism to speak at Penticton Confronting the White Elephant forum

The free forum starts at 8 a.m. on May 12 at Penticton Lakeside Resort

Over 150 people came out to rally against Asian racism at a protest at Gyro Park in 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services Society will have a special guest for their upcoming anti-racism forum on Friday, May 12.

The provincial government’s Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives MLA Mable Elmore will be speaking at the Confronting the White Elephant forum.

READ MORE: Confronting the White Elephant: Anti-racism forum taking place in Penticton

The parliamentary secretary will be one of the many diverse experts and leaders participating in the forum. Elmore will be sharing what the government is doing to fight racism and be there to learn of the challenges the South Okanagan faces in addressing issues of hate, discrimination and racism.

The forum is free to the public and runs from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Elmore will be speaking at the forum from 1-1:30 p.m.

This is the first time that Elmore has visited the South Okanagan in her role as parliamentary secretary.

Cherry Fernandez, the executive director of SOICS, is encouraging everyone to come out.

“We invite everyone to join us for these important conversations,” said Fernandez, the executive director of SOICS. “There is more that unites us, than what divides us. Together, we can stand up against racism and discrimination to build a community that is more welcoming, inclusive, and equitable.”

Registration for the forum is available online through the SOICS website at soics.ca.

racism