Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

Hot weather increases risk of floods in Upper Fraser, Middle Fraser and parts of Southern Interior

During the height of the rising waters in 2021, the Similkameen River came close to touching the underside of the White Bridge near Keremeos. A high streamflow advisory has now been issued for several regions of the province. (Black Press file photo)

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for parts of the province.

The areas affected are the Upper Fraser, including plateau areas around Prince George, the Middle Fraser including plateau areas around Quesnel and Williams Lake and portions of the Southern Interior including the Lower Thompson, Salmon River and Okanagan including Cache Creek and surrounding areas.

The forecast, issued April 26, came as meteorologists were calling for temperatures to rise 10 C above normal, reaching 23 in Prince George and other northern areas and 27 in Kelowna and the Okanagan by Saturday. The forecast calls for warm temperatures to remain on Sunday, easing during the next week.

Because of these conditions, river levels are rising or are expected to rise rapidly in the affected areas. Being near riverbanks, creeks and fast-flowing bodies of water is dangerous, a news release from the BC River Forecast Centre stated.

People are urged to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable river banks and to avoid recreational activities near high streamflow rivers or streams.

Conditions can change quickly during a high streamflow advisory. Information on the risks and preparation measures can be found online at gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-management/preparedbc/know-your-hazards/floods/during-flood.

While the latest snow measurements from the beginning of April showed provincial snow levels were below normal, some areas, including the Upper Fraser West region and the Boundary, Okanagan and Nicola regions, had snow levels above normal levels.

Despite snow levels below normal in much of the province, the River Forecast Centre has stated the risk of flooding is still a concern, especially if cold weather and high precipitation are followed by a sudden heat wave.

