A Chinook salmon is seen in an undated photo. (Photo by Ryan Hagerty/USFWS)

A Chinook salmon is seen in an undated photo. (Photo by Ryan Hagerty/USFWS)

Protection orders launched to protect salmon runs in Okanagan

The orders are for the lower Salmon River and Bessette Creek area

With drought conditions affecting river flow all around the Thompson Okanagan area, fish population protection orders are being enacted.

These orders are to protect spawning chinook salmon in the lower Salmon River and Bessette Creek area by temporarily restricting water use for forage crops.

Both areas have seen persistent low stream flows that are threatening the survival of chinook populations as they enter their annual migration season.

The orders come into effect immediately, on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Approximately 398 surface and groundwater licence holders in the lower Salmon River and Bessette Creek area must stop using water to forage crops which include grass for hay alfalfa and forage corn.

The order does not apply to water diverted and used for non-forage crops like market vegetables, livestock watering or domestic purposes. It also does not apply to water users that are supplied by a water utility supported by water storage. The order may be revoked if water flows recover.

Irrigation of forage crops is one of the most water-intensive agricultural water uses. This order falls under the Water Sustainability Act’s purpose of avoiding significant or irreversible harm to aquatic ecosystems.

For more information, visit gov.bc.ca/gov/content/drought.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Wind largely behind massive Keremeos wildfire growth

READ MORE: ‘Save the rest of the city’: Reflecting on Okanagan Mountain Park 2003 wildfire

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Chinook salmon protectionSalmon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Foot ferry makes long-awaited first sailing from Nanaimo to Vancouver
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire burning above West Kelowna balloons to 300 hectares

Just Posted

The 23rd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe race ran at Penticton’s Skaha Lake on May 13, 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Paddle for Maui at Penticton’s Skaha Lake

A Summerland family is asking for any information on rare fire opal stones that were stolen during a break-in to their home earlier in spring. (RCMP handout)
Summerland family seeks return of stolen fire opals

The Crater Creek fire ballooned and merged with the Gillianders Creek fire on Tuesday, sending up a plume of smoke so big it could be seen into Kelowna. (Kate Hansen photo)
PHOTOS: Wind largely behind massive Keremeos wildfire growth

In September, Big Daddy Tazz will perfom a stand-up comedy show in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (Contributed)
Penticton comedy show to support Canadian Mental Health Association