Rendering of the proposed five-storey development on east side of Martin Street in Penticton, north of Eckhardt Avenue. (Photo- City of Penticton)

Proposed 5-storey development on Martin Street clears hurdle with Penticton council

The building will feature 18 residential units and 1,800 sq. ft. of commercial space

Penticton council threw its support behind a proposed 5-storey development on Penticton’s Martin Street, following a public hearing on Tuesday, April 18.

The mixed-use building is set to be located at 674 and 686 Martin Street and will feature 1,180 square feet of commercial space on the ground level, with a common amenity area on the fifth floor and residential units in between.

Council adopted amendments to the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw to allow the project to proceed.

City officials say the Penticton Indian Band has requested an archaeological assessment of the property before ground disturbance on site takes place.

Next steps include the applicant submitting a development permit application.

Proposed construction is in front of the city’s lake-to-lake bike lane in downtown Penticton, on the east side of Martin Street and north of Eckhardt Avenue.

A total of 18 parking spaces and several additional bicycle stalls are included in the plan.

Developers cleared their first hurdle with council on Feb. 7, igniting a public engagement period that saw the city receive zero letters of support or opposition, according to city staff.

The properties in question currently consist of two single-family homes constructed in the 1900s and 1940s, respectively.

