Prominent climate activist to speak at Okanagan College in Penticton

Vancouver’s Seth Klein is also making stops in Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm

Vancouver activist Seth Klein will speak on climate change at Okanagan College in Penticton Sept. 21. (Photo- Josh Berson)

A Vancouver activist and writer will be in Penticton next week to discuss climate change and outline what Canada can do about it.

Seth Klein is coming to Okanagan College in Penticton on Sept. 21, with contents from his book, “A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency” expected to headline the talk.

“In just a few years, Canada transformed our economy to meet the challenge of World War II and produce what was required. This is our generational challenge. It’s time to press our leaders into service. It’s time to mobilize for the climate emergency,” Klein says.

His appearance in Penticton is preceded by stops in Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Admission to Klein’s talks in the region is by donation, thanks to Vernon Sustainable Environment Network Society and First Things First Okanagan serving as sponsors.

His appearance in Penticton will start at 7 p.m., inside the college’s auditorium.

Klein’s book has been the subject of several talks across the country, from B.C. to Nova Scotia.

