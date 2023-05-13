The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer

The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer

Privacy commissioner appeals Federal Court decision in Facebook case

Judge previously dismissed federal privacy watchdog’s bid for a declaration that Facebook broke the law governing the use of personal information

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.

A judge in April dismissed the federal privacy watchdog’s bid for a declaration that the social media giant, now known as Meta, broke the law governing the use of personal information.

The application was brought by the watchdog in relation to its 2019 investigation of Facebook, conducted jointly with British Columbia’s privacy commissioner, which found shortcomings in its privacy practices.

The investigation followed a complaint that British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica was able to access the private data of millions of Facebook users without their consent.

Facebook disputed the findings and did not agree to implement any recommendations.

The watchdog asked the Federal Court in 2020 to require Facebook to correct its privacy practices to conform with a law governing how the private sector can use personal information, but that application was dismissed as well.

“The issues at the heart of this case are directly related to the fundamental privacy rights of Canadians and their ability to participate with trust in our digital society,” privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne said in a news release.

“For that reason, my office is appealing the Federal Court’s decision as the matter raises important questions with respect to the interpretation and application of privacy law in Canada that will benefit from clarification by the Federal Court of Appeal.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

facebookFacebook privacy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s head of anti-racism visits Penticton for ‘Confronting the White Elephant’ forum
Next story
Wildfire under control in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park outside Vernon

Just Posted

The 23rd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe race ran at Penticton’s Skaha Lake on Saturday, May 13. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
‘Duel in the Desert’: Western Canadian canoe teams take to Penticton’s Skaha Lake

B.C.’s Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore, at the Lakeside Resort in Penticton on Friday, May 12, for the Confronting the White Elephant, Exploring Anti-Racism forum.
B.C.’s head of anti-racism visits Penticton for ‘Confronting the White Elephant’ forum

Mason Poolman, right, scored his first career BCHL playoff goal in Game No. 1 of the Fred Page Cup Finals on Friday, May 12, at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees down Alberni Valley Bulldogs, take 1-0 series lead in BCHL Finals

The Penticton Vees battle the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the 2023 Fred Page Cup Finals. The mayors of the B.C. cities have made a friendly bet ahead of the series. (Photo- Jack Murray)
Mayors of Penticton, Port Alberni make bet ahead of BCHL Finals