Princeton puppy that survived car crash now up for adoption

‘Magnus’ was thrown from the vehicle with his sister who died at the scene

A 14-week-old puppy that survived a horrific car crash on Highway 3 near Princeton is looking for a forever home.

‘Magnus’ is an Italian Mastiff (Cane Corso) and is being offered for adoption by the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS).

The dog was thrown from a vehicle, along with his sister and several people, Nov. 5, 2022.

Magnus’ sister died at the scene.

“The only occupant of the crash that could walk heard him whimpering and climbed down a steep embankment to rescue him, and found them both,” states the OHS on its Facebook page. “He was found sitting with his sister off the road in a deep ditch.”

Magnus was taken from the scene by a paramedic for medical care, and the OHS has assumed responsibility for him.

“Very sadly, his owners are facing many months to a year in hospital recovering and cannot have him back, nor can they manage the cost of the vet treatment he received,” the society said.

Magnus is described as an “extremely sweet pup” with a fun-loving and gentle nature.

He will grow to approximately 130 lbs.

Adoption fees are $600, and include neuter, chip, two sets of puppy vaccines and deworming.

If you are interested in meeting Magnus for potential adoption email: adopt@okanaganhumanesociety.com or call/text Romany at 250-862-1794.

The OHS is also looking for donors to contribute to the costs of Magnus’ emergency care, a $1,750 bill.

