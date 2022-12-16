Spencer Coyne was re-elected as mayor of Princeton in the October, 2022 vote. File photo

Spencer Coyne was re-elected as mayor of Princeton in the October, 2022 vote. File photo

Princeton man faces charge for allegedly harassing mayor

Town hall releases statement following arrest

A Princeton man is charged with allegedly harassing the town’s mayor, Spencer Coyne.

Tom Muir, 51, faces one count of causing fear of injury or damage to person or property.

Muir was arrested earlier this week and released on conditions.

According to court filings his first court appearance will be February 9, 2023.

RCMP was unable to comment on the charge.

However, town hall confirmed Coyne is the alleged victim in the case.

CAO Lyle Thomas provided the Spotlight with a statement.

“Public officials often receive criticism in many forms and that goes along with the job, however their safety and well-being along with the safety and well-being of all the town’s employees is a paramount concern for town hall.”

Thomas said the municipality has trust there will be a satisfactory resolution.

Related: Election changes almost nothing for Princeton and area

Related: Princeton mayor recognized as a ‘Community Hero’ by Vancouver Canucks

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oliver Landfill to acquire used compactor
Next story
Summerland matches province’s one-time rebate

Just Posted

Bill Rotheisler, head coach and general manager of the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak - Castlegar News File)
Former Okanagan Hockey Academy and junior hockey coach charged for voyeurism in Penticton

Spencer Coyne was re-elected as mayor of Princeton in the October, 2022 vote. File photo
Princeton man faces charge for allegedly harassing mayor

The Okanagan School of the Arts cast of Another Elfing Musical dressed for the show. (Submitted)
Tired of rewatching the same old show? Give Another Elfing Musical a try in Penticton

Thrash Wrestling is bringing its annual “Cold Blooded” to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in 2023. The promotion is holding its debut show at the venue on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Shar’s Photography photo)
Thrash Wrestling bringing its biggest event yet to Penticton