Princeton man accused of allegedly harassing mayor now allowed to go to court

The lawyer representing the man accused of harassing Princeton’s mayor made an extra early appearance in Penticton on Friday, Feb. 3.

Thomas Randall Muir is scheduled to have his first court appearance on Feb. 9 in Princeton for the charge of causing fear of injury or damage to person or property, but before that could happen, he needed to be allowed in the building.

After being arrested and released in December, one of the conditions he was under was to not be within 100 metres of any place where Mayor Spencer Coyne works.

The main problem with that is the Princeton courthouse is in the same building as the townhall.

The court heard that Coyne had been contacted by the Crown and understood the need for Muir to be able to attend his required court appearances.

A new and updated release order with the necessary exception was issued by the judge, with Muir now able to make his upcoming scheduled court appearance on Feb. 9.

