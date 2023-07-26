The town of Princeton has implemented Stage 3 water restrictions for the entire community. (File photo)

Princeton imposes Stage 3 watering restrictions

Regulations affect irrigation and other water uses

As of July 25, the town of Princeton has imposed Stage 3 water restrictions on the entire community.

The increased restrictions came because one of the community’s wells requires maintenance. To do the work, the well needs to be shut off, leaving only one well for the majority of Princeton.

The watering restrictions affect watering of lawns and gardens, as well as other water uses.

The town of Princeton’s restrictions include:

• No person shall water lawns or flower gardens, vegetable gardens, decorative planters, shrubs or trees, unless such watering is carried by hand, with hoses equipped with automatic shut-off devices or by a container, and is not carried out using sprinklers or soaker hoses.

• No one may use a hose to wash boats or motor vehicles, unless the hose is equipped with an automatic shut-off device, and the purpose of washing is to maintain visibility of lights or licence plates, or through windows, or is otherwise for the safe operation of the boat or motor vehicle.

• No one may use water to fill or re-fill garden ponds, hot-tubs, or residential swimming pools or use a hose providing water for any other purpose unless it is for health or safety reasons and the hose is equipped with an automatic shut-off device.

• Permits will not be valid during Stage 3.

• Public sector entities may, during Stage 3, water lawns, boulevards and playing fields at any time, but no more than every second day.

The Stage 3 restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

B.C. Drought Princeton Water

