The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is expanding its mosquito control program (Black Press file photo)

Princeton and Keremeos to receive mosquito control service

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen moves to regional model for service

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will add Keremeos, Princeton and Electoral Area E to its mosquito control service.

At the regional district board meeting on Feb. 16, the board gave the first three readings to a bylaw to convert the service to a regional service.

However, before the change comes into effect, electors from the affected areas will be able to participate through an alternative approval process. Elector response forms must be submitted no later than June 26 at 4:30 p.m.

The mosquito control service was introduced in 1991 and at the time provided the service to Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos.

While the total cost of the service will remain the same, at $170,348, the funding will change. Communities and electoral areas already in the system will see their contributions decrease slightly. Those added to the system will have to pay for the service.

For Princeton, the total amount the program will cost the community is $4,507, for Keremeos it is $2,027 and for Electoral Area E, it is $7,299.

