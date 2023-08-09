(World Wake Association/Submitted)

Premiere wake event making waves at Eldorado resort in Kelowna

Professional wake board and surfers will be competing in Kelowna Aug. 11-13

Professional wake surfers and boarders from around the world will be competing in Kelowna this weekend at the prestigious Nautique Regatta Event.

For the first time ever, the World Wake Association is hosting its annual Nautique Regatta Event in Canada. The inaugural Canadian event will be hosted at the Eldorado Lake Resort in Kelowna from August 11 to 13.

Attendees will be able to participate in private demos and clinics with Team Nautique professional athletes. There will also be a Poker Run and a themed dinner and awards ceremony to cap off the weekend.

Kids are invited to compete in a contest in all disciplines of water sports.

For more information visit the World Wake Association website at thewwa.com/event/nautique-canadian-regatta-2023

