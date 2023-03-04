Preliminary inquiry date set for North Okanagan murder suspect

A preliminary inquiry for Michael Visintainer, accused of murdering Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Bayer in 2022, is set to begin June 26, 2023. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

A man charged with murder in connection with a North Okanagan homicide case has had his preliminary inquiry date set.

Michael Visintainer, 60, was originally charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer last year. The charge has since been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Beyer’s body was found on 6 Mile Creek Road on Okanagan Indian Band land on May 29, 2022.

A witness discovered the body following an altercation with an unknown person who was driving recklessly. Officers later located the vehicle the witness had described at a Vernon business on May 30 and determined it had been stolen. One man was arrested at the scene.

Visintainer remains in custody. He recently had a bail hearing but the court has not ruled on the application, the decision having been reserved, confirms Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Visintainer’s preliminary inquiry is scheduled to begin June 26.

Brendan Shykora

CourtmurderVernon