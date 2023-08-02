Pre-trial conference for fatal Osoyoos crash delayed over age concerns

Ivan John Petrosevic was born in 1936 and his health has recently declined

A pre-trial conference for a man charged in an Osoyoos vehicle crash was delayed over concerns about the accused’s mental state.

Ivan Petrosevic, who was born in 1936, was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention for the incident on July 4, 2021.

A release from RCMP at the time stated that a 26-year-old pedestrian had been crossing Highway 3 at a designated crosswalk in the 7500 block at 9:45 a.m. when he was struck by a pick-up truck that failed to stop.

It was stated in court on Aug. 1, 2023, and confirmed by Crown Council Dan McLaughlin, that the victim later died of his injuries.

Crown told the court that since the incident, members of the RCMP, Petrosevic’s son, and his defence, have all seen a sharp physical and mental decline in Petrosevic.

“He has accused the police of having stolen his car,” said Crown. “He has not been able to recall why he has to call the RCMP detachment, there have been some concerns about fitness.”

Crown and defence went before the judge to ask for time while they work out how to deal with a potential unfit-to-stand-trial situation for a case under the Motor Vehicle Act instead of under the Canadian Criminal Code.

As a result, the pre-trial conference for the case was pushed over to be rescheduled while they investigated how to proceed.

