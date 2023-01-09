A power outage has closed Baldy Mountain Resort on Monday. (Baldy Mountain Facebook)

A power outage has closed Baldy Mountain Resort on Monday. (Baldy Mountain Facebook)

Power outage causes Baldy Mountain to close

Chairlifts can’t spin without power and guest service has no power as well

Baldy Mountain Resort will be closed Monday, Jan. 9, after power outages throughout the ski hill.

As of 9:15 a.m., there was no power at the resort or chairlifts but the lodge will stay open until 1 p.m. The chairlifts were unable to spin, said Baldy on their Facebook page.

Fortis was expected to arrive to diagnose what the issue is.

According to Baldy’s Facebook page, a spark off their staff accommodations’ transformer took place Monday morning. It’s not known if that is the problem.

Baldy has had a great ski season with around 200 centimetres on the mountain since November, they report.

