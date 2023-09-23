Possible shooting at Penticton gas station

One person was taken to hospital, Saturday night (Sept. 23), after reports of shots fired in Penticton.

The incident apparently took place outside the Super Save Gas Station, sometime before 9:30 p.m.

According to a witness, someone had been shot in the face. At least one person was taken to hospital, their condition is not known,

Others on scene said a victim’s vehicle nearly collided with the station’s propane storage tank during the incident.

The gas station on Green Mountain Road has been cordoned off by RCMP.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for comment.

More to come.

Breaking NewsPenticton shooting

