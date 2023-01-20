Police to release their findings of B.C. bank shootout where two suspects died

Twin brothers from Duncan died outside a Bank of Montreal branch in Saanich.

Police respond to gunfire at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout in which two gunmen were killed outside the bank. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout last June in which two gunmen were killed outside a Victoria-area bank branch.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit will hold a media briefing today to answer questions about the gun battle between police and 22-year-old twin brothers from Duncan, B.C., outside a Bank of Montreal branch in Saanich.

A report released last month by B.C.’s police watchdog said officers fired as many as 100 rounds at Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, who had semi-automatic rifles and were wearing body armour.

The report said its investigators found no grounds to believe there was wrongdoing by the officers, and in fact, “they were justified in using force to achieve those ends.”

Six officers were wounded, three of them with life-threatening injuries.

None of the bank employees or customers, who were herded to a back part of the bank, were harmed physically.

