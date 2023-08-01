File Photo

Police, tactical team respond to reports of armed man near Revelstoke

The incident has been ongoing since 10 a.m.

Local police and an Emergency Response Team are responding to reports of an armed man in the Revelstoke area.

The Revelstoke RCMP were alerted to a situation involving a ‘distraught’, armed man at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 1) morning.

Senior Media Relations Officer Sgt. Kris Clark said the situation was ‘contained’ by local police, but due to the nature of the incident, the Southeast District RCMP sent an Emergency Response Team to the scene.

While the exact location of the incident is not known, Sgt. Clark said that it happened on the outskirts of town.

Sicamous residents took to social media after seeing ‘lights flashing and sirens blaring’ in their community as the convoy made its way to Revelstoke.

Emergency Response Team officers use tactics, specialized weapons and equipment to resolve high-risk situations according to the RCMP.

The situation is still ongoing.

More to come.

READ MORE: Wildfire in Glacier National Park grows to over 600 hectares, fire ban in effect

READ MORE: ‘Let it be known’: Signs needed for Columbia-Shuswap projects

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Foot chase takes down repeat offender in Kelowna
Next story
Cyberattack on B.C. health websites may have taken personal information

Just Posted

(City of Penticton file photo)
Former Penticton Mayor apologizes for threats, violence during civil assault case

Air crews were busy dropping retardant on the flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire on the edge of Osoyoos on July 30. The wildfire has now grown to more than 3,000 hectares, as of Tuesday, Aug. 1. (Melissa Genberg - Facebook)
Eagle Bluff Wildfire grows to more than 3,000 hectares in Osoyoos

Brass band Balkan Shmalkam launched the 2023 Ignite the Arts Festival weekend. The festival is one of many events put on by the Penticton Art Gallery (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Penticton council and Art Gallery still at odds over funding months after debacle

Residents of Keremeos could see smoke from the Crater Creek fire on July 29. (Laura Lawson/ Facebook)
2 wildfires continue to burn south of Keremeos