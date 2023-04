Eight RCMP vehicles are currently on scene; Nancee Way fully closed

Police are surrounding the area of Nancee Way on Saturday, April 15. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

West Kelowna RCMP is surrounding the area of Nancee Way on Saturday afternoon, April 15.

Eight police vehicles and one Westbank First Nation law enforcement are currently on scene.

Nancee Way is fully closed.

Ambulance is also on scene.

A Capital News reporter is on scene and more updates will be provided when available.

