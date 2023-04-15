Police are surrounding the area of Nancee Way on Saturday, April 15. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Police are surrounding the area of Nancee Way on Saturday, April 15. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

BREAKING – Police standoff near West Kelowna’s Nancee Way

Eight RCMP vehicles are currently on scene; Nancee Way fully closed

The West Kelowna RCMP are surrounding a nearby home in the area of Nancee Way on Saturday afternoon, April 15.

Eight police vehicles and one Westbank First Nation law enforcement are currently on scene.

Nancee Way is fully closed because of the police prescene that has been on scene since around 2 p.m.

An ambulance, and two ambulance supervisors are also on scene at the intersection of Nancee Way and Westside Road South.

The RCMP are using a drone to survey the area.

A Capital News reporter is on scene and more updates will be provided when available. More to come.

READ MORE: Another police standoff as havoc continues in Merritt

Breaking NewsKelownaNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police standoff near West Kelowna’s Nancee Way
Next story
‘A bill that’s gone unpaid’: 5 B.C. First Nations receive cash, land settlements from province, feds

Just Posted

Okanagan Fest of Ale returned to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre this weekend, April 14 to 15. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Cheers! Okanagan Fest of Ale returns indoors, welcomes thousands in Penticton

The Penticton Farmers’ Market in April 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
PHOTOS: Penticton Farmers’ Market opens for 33rd season

Bradly Nadeau finishes off a shorthanded goal at 10:12 of the third period Friday night, April 14, in Game No. 1 against the Wenatchee Wild at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees use come-from-behind victory against Wenatchee, take 1-0 series lead

After 42 years, Sumac Ridge Estate Winery is closing its doors. The winery was the first estate winery in British Columbia. (Sumac Ridge Estate Winery Facebook page)
First B.C. estate winery located in Summerland closes its doors