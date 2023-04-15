BREAKING – Police standoff near West Kelowna’s Nancee Way

Eight RCMP vehicles are currently on scene; Nancee Way fully closed

Police are surrounding the area of Nancee Way on Saturday, April 15. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The West Kelowna RCMP are surrounding a nearby home in the area of Nancee Way on Saturday afternoon, April 15.

Eight police vehicles and one Westbank First Nation law enforcement are currently on scene.

Breaking – a police standoff is taking place in the area of Nancee Way in #WestKelowna @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/1Al0ACnF7d — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) April 15, 2023

Nancee Way is fully closed because of the police prescene that has been on scene since around 2 p.m.

An ambulance, and two ambulance supervisors are also on scene at the intersection of Nancee Way and Westside Road South.

The RCMP are using a drone to survey the area.

A Capital News reporter is on scene and more updates will be provided when available. More to come.

