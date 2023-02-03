Police seize fentanyl, other illegal drugs from North Okanagan home

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP found illicit drugs after conducting a search warrant at an Enderby home Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Police in Enderby made a drug bust after conducting a search warrant Wednesday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers executed the warrant Feb. 1 at a house in the 2700 block of Canyon Road.

The search warrant was obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area, police say.

The search resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Police did not specify the quantity of the drugs seized.

Randall George William, 41, of Enderby, was arrested inside the home. He’s been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

William remains in custody and will have a court appearance later today, Feb. 2.

The search of the home took place on the same day the RCMP held a public forum in Enderby detailing the various levels of success they’ve had on their priorities from 2019 to 2022, with crackdowns on drug trafficking included in the presentation as an objective.

Brendan Shykora

