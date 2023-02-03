The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP found illicit drugs after conducting a search warrant at an Enderby home Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP found illicit drugs after conducting a search warrant at an Enderby home Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Police seize fentanyl, other illegal drugs from North Okanagan home

Randall George William was arrested on drug trafficking charges

Police in Enderby made a drug bust after conducting a search warrant Wednesday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers executed the warrant Feb. 1 at a house in the 2700 block of Canyon Road.

The search warrant was obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area, police say.

The search resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Police did not specify the quantity of the drugs seized.

Randall George William, 41, of Enderby, was arrested inside the home. He’s been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

William remains in custody and will have a court appearance later today, Feb. 2.

The search of the home took place on the same day the RCMP held a public forum in Enderby detailing the various levels of success they’ve had on their priorities from 2019 to 2022, with crackdowns on drug trafficking included in the presentation as an objective.

READ MORE: Vernon’s 40 fatal drug overdoses 12th most in B.C.

READ MORE: Convicted drug trafficker released on bail to mom’s Okanagan Falls home

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

cocainemethRCMPstreet drugs

Previous story
VIDEO: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion
Next story
Health officer pushes back as B.C. town tries to step around drug decriminalization

Just Posted

Penticton council could elect on Tuesday to send a proposed five-storey Martin Street development to a future public engagement period. (Photo-Courtesy of Penticton’s city council agenda for Feb. 7)
Martin Street in Penticton could be home to new, 5-storey development

The South Similkameen Health Centre’s emergency department will be closing down overnight from Sept. 6 to the morning of Sept. 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Cut to services at Keremeos health centre lab continue with staffing shortage

Penticton City Hall. (Western News - File)
Penticton wants province to match municipal funding efforts for affordable housing

The 5th annual Snakebite Film Festival runs all weekend at Landmark Cinemas in Penticton. (Photo courtesy of Pixabay)
Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton